Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Short Interest Up 12.5% in October

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $972.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.92.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 360.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

CNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

