Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Short Interest Update

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,200 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 308,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

In related news, Director Michael H. Davidson acquired 55,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.71.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.86. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

