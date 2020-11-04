Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Short Interest Update

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,600 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 673,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 600,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 527,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth about $1,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Secur. upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Vehicle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $205.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.27. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

