Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/28/2020 – Lululemon Athletica was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $396.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $298.00.

10/26/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $387.00 to $415.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Lululemon Athletica was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $325.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2020 – Lululemon Athletica was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/19/2020 – Lululemon Athletica was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/14/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $360.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $306.00 to $320.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Lululemon Athletica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of lululemon continue to show resilience on its sound fundamentals, despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s shares outpaced the industry year to date owing to its robust digital performance, which also aided second-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Top and bottom lines beat estimates in the fiscal second quarter, while sales also improved year over year. Looking ahead, the company expects to capture the growing online demand through its accelerated e-commerce investments. Although management remains cautiously optimistic about the second half of fiscal 2020, it expects revenue trend to improve sequentially in the second half of fiscal 2020. However, fiscal second quarter earnings reflected impacts of higher costs, which is likely to persist in second half. Also, digital sales growth is likely to moderate in second half.”

9/9/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $335.00 to $400.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $387.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $347.00 to $382.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/9/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $326.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $380.00 to $340.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $192.00 to $228.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $341.00 to $298.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Lululemon Athletica was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/9/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $460.00 to $449.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $327.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.90. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Get Lululemon Athletica Inc alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,841,113,000 after acquiring an additional 103,643 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after acquiring an additional 721,636 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,326,266,000 after acquiring an additional 419,130 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $544,943,000 after buying an additional 123,523 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.