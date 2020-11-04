ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 344,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ChromaDex by 528.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

CDXC stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.59.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised ChromaDex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.