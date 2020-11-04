Short Interest in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expands By 11.9%

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 40,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHMG. DA Davidson cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 424,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 54,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $176.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 21.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

