Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Short Interest Down 13.7% in October

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 9,050,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COOP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.41. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

