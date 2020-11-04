ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (ACO.X) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE: ACO.X) in the last few weeks:
- 11/2/2020 – ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2020 – ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2020 – ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$46.00.
- 10/21/2020 – ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) was given a new C$45.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$37.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.67, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.24. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 52 week low of C$27.72 and a 52 week high of C$54.97.
In other ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$39.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,580.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,133,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,037,478,156.19.
