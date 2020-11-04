TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Given a C$18.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$18.00 price target on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNW. CIBC cut shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.67.

Shares of RNW opened at C$17.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.39. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 286.57%.

About TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

