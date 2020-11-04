Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLC. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

PLC stock opened at C$28.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.82. The stock has a market cap of $836.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.90. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$15.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 142.95%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

