Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Down 13.9% in October

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 154,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of DGICA opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Barry C. Huber sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $32,295.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,240.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,662,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,862,514.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 283,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,201,088 and sold 173,121 shares valued at $2,557,318. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 52,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

