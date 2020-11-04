Short Interest in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Drops By 13.7%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,750,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 12,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $126.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.92 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $153.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,233 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $161,473.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $1,487,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,115,326 shares of company stock valued at $142,196,392 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 518.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,867,000 after buying an additional 9,434,623 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355,765 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,277.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,783,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,783 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,173.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,834,000 after acquiring an additional 808,678 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

