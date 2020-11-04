Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) recently:

10/31/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

10/29/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/26/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/14/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.00 to $12.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $22.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $23.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $9.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

9/25/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

9/24/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

9/23/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,112 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,249 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $5,437,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

