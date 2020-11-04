Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) recently:
- 10/31/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/29/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.
- 10/29/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/29/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/26/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/23/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/14/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.00 to $12.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/2/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $22.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $23.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $9.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/1/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/1/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 9/25/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.
- 9/24/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
- 9/23/2020 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of BBBY stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,112 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,249 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $5,437,000.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
