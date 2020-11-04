CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 654,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on CECE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $239.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $75.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Liner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,621.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,746 shares in the company, valued at $731,801.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $259,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 256,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 225,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 215,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

