Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Get Denny's alerts:

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $98,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $103,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 148,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Denny’s by 3,978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

DENN opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $564.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 1.48. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.