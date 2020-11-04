Short Interest in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Grows By 10.7%

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 423,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 48,930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.62. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.68). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73.51% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $16.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. Research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

