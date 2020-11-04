DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 63,650 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $87,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 64.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 695,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,831,000 after purchasing an additional 271,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

