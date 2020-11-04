Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,662 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,569,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,106 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 45.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,520,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,723 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,103,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,471 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,589,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,838,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,695,000 after buying an additional 1,976,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $343.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.37 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

