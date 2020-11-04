DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.92 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 82.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Workday by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 14.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Workday by 97.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,017,000 after acquiring an additional 94,964 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Workday by 33.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Workday by 668.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Piper Sandler raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.55.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $18,551,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total value of $1,389,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $209.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $248.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.40 and its 200-day moving average is $190.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

