DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 32.3% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 45,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 13.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after acquiring an additional 59,025 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FNV. Barclays lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.63.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $141.06 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.