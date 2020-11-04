DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.83 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,191,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,948,000 after buying an additional 25,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 65,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEAK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

