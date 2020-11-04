The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock Position Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.17% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 672.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 306,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after acquiring an additional 267,055 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 94,950.0% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 66,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 66,465 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THG opened at $100.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $144.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. Analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.20.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

