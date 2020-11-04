Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings. Energy Recovery reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Energy Recovery.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 21.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERII. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

ERII stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 2.91. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $11.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Energy Recovery by 40.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 574.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Recovery (ERII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.