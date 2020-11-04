$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Flowers Foods posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on FLO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 204.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,327 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,417 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,310,000 after purchasing an additional 816,023 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 864,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after buying an additional 580,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 944.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 275,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

FLO opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 0.48. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

