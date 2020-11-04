Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.76%.

CTBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Community Trust Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In related news, Director Charles Anthony W. St. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 82.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.