-$0.21 EPS Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $10.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $6.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 490.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRNE. ValuEngine cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

