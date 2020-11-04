Brokerages Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.51. Pfizer reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $201.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

