SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) vs. Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Financial Comparison

Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) and SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Superconductor Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of SGOCO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Superconductor Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Superconductor Technologies and SGOCO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superconductor Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A SGOCO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and SGOCO Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superconductor Technologies $550,000.00 4.87 -$9.23 million N/A N/A SGOCO Group $5.53 million 16.69 -$19.40 million N/A N/A

Superconductor Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SGOCO Group.

Profitability

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and SGOCO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superconductor Technologies N/A -378.67% -247.89% SGOCO Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SGOCO Group has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is also involved in developing conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About SGOCO Group

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products. It is also involved in money lending services; and property lease and management activities. In addition, the company provides fintech and IT support services. It sells its products under the SGOCO, No. 10, and POVIZON brand names. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Technology, Ltd. SGOCO Group, Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

