Head to Head Contrast: Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) vs. Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) and Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Tivity Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viemed Healthcare 25.98% 55.99% 32.10% Tivity Health -40.68% 36.30% 4.58%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Viemed Healthcare and Tivity Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viemed Healthcare 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tivity Health 0 6 4 0 2.40

Viemed Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.83%. Tivity Health has a consensus price target of $19.13, suggesting a potential upside of 26.40%. Given Viemed Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Viemed Healthcare is more favorable than Tivity Health.

Volatility and Risk

Viemed Healthcare has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tivity Health has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Tivity Health shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Tivity Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Tivity Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viemed Healthcare $80.26 million 4.27 $8.52 million $0.21 41.76 Tivity Health $1.13 billion 0.65 -$286.82 million $2.02 7.49

Viemed Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tivity Health. Tivity Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viemed Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats Tivity Health on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services. It also provides in-home sleep apnea testing services to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home. In addition, the company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, PAP machines, percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and respiratory equipment, as well as sells medical equipment and/or patient medical services. Further, it provides therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using its technology. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services under the Nutrisystem, South Beach Diet, and Wisely Well names. This segment sells pre-packaged foods comprising frozen and non-frozen, and shelf-stable products directly to weight loss program participants primarily through the Internet and telephone; QVC, a television shopping network; and retailers. The company was formerly known as Healthways, Inc. and changed its name to Tivity Health, Inc. in January 2017. Tivity Health, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

