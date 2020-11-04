Americas Gold and Silver (USAS) vs. Its Peers Critical Survey

Americas Gold and Silver (NYSE: USAS) is one of 99 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Americas Gold and Silver to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Americas Gold and Silver has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Americas Gold and Silver’s peers have a beta of 0.66, meaning that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Americas Gold and Silver and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Americas Gold and Silver $58.41 million -$32.65 million -9.00 Americas Gold and Silver Competitors $5.05 billion $629.01 million -11.97

Americas Gold and Silver’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Americas Gold and Silver. Americas Gold and Silver is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Americas Gold and Silver and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americas Gold and Silver 0 0 0 0 N/A Americas Gold and Silver Competitors 651 1864 1962 105 2.33

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 29.47%. Given Americas Gold and Silver’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Americas Gold and Silver has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.6% of Americas Gold and Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Americas Gold and Silver and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americas Gold and Silver -88.26% -16.20% -10.16% Americas Gold and Silver Competitors -68.55% 0.68% -0.94%

Summary

Americas Gold and Silver peers beat Americas Gold and Silver on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Americas Gold and Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of precious and polymetallic mineral properties in North America. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares in located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. The company also owns a 60% interests in the Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho; and a 100% interests in the Relief Canyon mine located in the Pershing County, Nevada, the United States. In addition, it holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the San Felipe development project in Sonora, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation and changed its name to Americas Gold and Silver Corporation in September 2019. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

