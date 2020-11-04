Head-To-Head Comparison: Trilogy Metals (TMQ) versus Its Peers

Trilogy Metals (NYSE: TMQ) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Trilogy Metals to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trilogy Metals’ peers have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

32.7% of Trilogy Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Trilogy Metals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Trilogy Metals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trilogy Metals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Trilogy Metals Competitors 736 2828 2629 96 2.33

Trilogy Metals currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.37%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 20.78%. Given Trilogy Metals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Trilogy Metals is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Trilogy Metals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trilogy Metals N/A 13.44% 12.61% Trilogy Metals Competitors -17.86% -13.13% -1.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trilogy Metals and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trilogy Metals N/A -$27.91 million -7.24 Trilogy Metals Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 39.95

Trilogy Metals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Trilogy Metals. Trilogy Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Trilogy Metals beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.