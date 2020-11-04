Financial Survey: GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) vs. Great Eagle (NYSE:GEAHF)

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) and Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and Great Eagle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenTree Hospitality Group 28.44% 20.44% 11.12% Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

GreenTree Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Eagle has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GreenTree Hospitality Group and Great Eagle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenTree Hospitality Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A

GreenTree Hospitality Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.10, suggesting a potential upside of 33.70%. Given GreenTree Hospitality Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GreenTree Hospitality Group is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and Great Eagle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenTree Hospitality Group $156.83 million 8.28 $63.59 million $0.64 19.98 Great Eagle $1.18 billion 1.41 -$43.10 million N/A N/A

GreenTree Hospitality Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Eagle.

Summary

GreenTree Hospitality Group beats Great Eagle on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments; and workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates a portfolio of hotels under The Langham, Langham Place, and Cordis brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including facilities management, security services, cleanliness and hygiene, financial management, staff training, green and risk management, maintenance and repairs, building survey, car park management, consultancy, and club house management services, as well as property maintenance and agency services. Further, it sells building materials; invests in securities; offers real estate investment trust, project, treasury, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as procurement and financing services; and issues medium term notes. Great Eagle Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

