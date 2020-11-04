Contrasting SES Solar (OTCMKTS:SESI) & Vivint Solar (OTCMKTS:VSLR)

SES Solar (OTCMKTS:SESI) and Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SES Solar and Vivint Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES Solar N/A N/A N/A Vivint Solar -23.48% -186.43% -15.92%

SES Solar has a beta of -1.71, meaning that its share price is 271% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Solar has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SES Solar and Vivint Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivint Solar 0 4 1 0 2.20

Vivint Solar has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential downside of 57.64%. Given Vivint Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Solar is more favorable than SES Solar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Vivint Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Vivint Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SES Solar and Vivint Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vivint Solar $341.04 million 15.90 -$102.18 million ($3.49) -12.34

SES Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivint Solar.

Summary

Vivint Solar beats SES Solar on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SES Solar Company Profile

SES Solar Inc. develops and delivers products in the field of photovoltaic energy in Switzerland. The company offers a range of photovoltaic products, such as solar tiles that comprise standard panels primarily for urban or rural areas, and flat or sloped roofs; and custom/architecturally integrated panels made of glass/glass tedlar, which are used for glazing, light admitting apertures in industrial and residential buildings, as well as for veranda roofs. It also handles project management services from design to completion, as well as provides monitoring (supervision), maintenance, and operation services. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland. As of November 23, 2010, SES Solar Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Flannel Management SÃ rl.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc. provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2019, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,294.0 megawatts covering approximately 188,300 homes. The company was formerly known as V Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vivint Solar, Inc. in April 2014. Vivint Solar, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

