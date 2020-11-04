Contrasting MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) and Senseonics (NASDAQ:SENS)

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) and MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senseonics and MKS Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $21.30 million 4.16 -$115.55 million ($0.67) -0.55 MKS Instruments $1.90 billion 3.34 $140.39 million $4.52 25.46

MKS Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics. Senseonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MKS Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Senseonics and MKS Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A MKS Instruments 0 2 8 0 2.80

MKS Instruments has a consensus target price of $142.89, suggesting a potential upside of 24.18%. Given MKS Instruments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MKS Instruments is more favorable than Senseonics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Senseonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of MKS Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Senseonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of MKS Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Senseonics and MKS Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics -772.96% N/A -117.29% MKS Instruments 11.41% 14.78% 8.71%

Volatility & Risk

Senseonics has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MKS Instruments has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MKS Instruments beats Senseonics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products. The company's Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, such as amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers; and photonics products comprising optical components, lens assemblies, and vibration isolation solutions, as well as instruments and motion products, such as high-precision motion stages and controls, hexapods, photonics instruments for measurement and analysis, and production equipment for test and measurement. Its Equipment & Solutions segment provides laser-based systems for printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, including flexible interconnect PCB processing systems and HDI solutions for rigid PCB manufacturing and substrate processing, as well as passive component MLCC testing. The company serves semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, research, and defense markets. It markets and sells its products and services through its direct sales organization, independent distributors, and sales representatives, as well as through its websites and product catalogs. MKS Instruments, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

