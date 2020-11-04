Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on F. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.69.

Shares of F stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.8% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 454.5% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

