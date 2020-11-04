Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $79.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average of $61.66. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 29,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $2,385,199.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,539 shares in the company, valued at $21,283,139.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 136,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,767,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,051,454 shares of company stock worth $409,546,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 85.9% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Floor & Decor by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

