Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Lake Street Capital

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NSSC. ValuEngine raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

