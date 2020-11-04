Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CDLX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardlytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.88.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of CDLX opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -52.39 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.87. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $142,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 235,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,811,827. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.47 per share, for a total transaction of $6,115,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 182,126 shares of company stock worth $12,492,650 and sold 39,739 shares worth $3,075,523. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,815,000 after acquiring an additional 212,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cardlytics by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.