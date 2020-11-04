Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Ameresco stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Ameresco will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $81,121.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,121.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Ameresco by 14.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,142,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,528,000 after purchasing an additional 267,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after buying an additional 160,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 38,157 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

