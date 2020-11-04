Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

AVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $15.03.

In other news, COO Michael A. Browne bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael A. Browne bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $146,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42,003 shares of company stock valued at $513,306.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

