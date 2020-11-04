Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
AVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.
Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $15.03.
Mission Produce Company Profile
Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.
