American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $82.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Financial’s consistent price increase in property and casualty business should favor results. P&C renewal pricing in 2020 is expected to be up 10% to 12%. It boasts impressive inorganic growth and is prudently investing in businesses. American Financial is actively involved in startups, small-to-medium sized acquisitions, and product launches. Better industry fundamentals, a high renewal ratio, and favorable combined ratio should drive growth. Solid capital position enables it to deploy capital effectively. It expects earnings per share in the range of $7.00-$7.50 in 2020. Shares of American Financial have underperformed its industry in the past year. However, soft performance of Annuity business continues to weigh on earnings. Also, exposure to weather-related calamities induces earnings volatility and high cost weighs on margin.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AFG. CSFB initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded American Financial Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of American Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.40.

AFG stock opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average is $65.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,925,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,975,000 after purchasing an additional 98,991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,257,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,172,000 after buying an additional 795,809 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,220,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after buying an additional 701,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,196,000 after acquiring an additional 154,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,711,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,081,000 after acquiring an additional 117,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

