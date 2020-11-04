Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TDS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

NYSE TDS opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $71,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 102.7% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.