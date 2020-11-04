Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price objective on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AB InBev’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past six months on improving volume trends. During the third quarter of 2020, total organic volume improved 1.9%, reflecting a sequential gain from 17.1%-fall in the second quarter. Further, the company has been witnessing continued strength in the premiumization trend, which coupled with the company’s fundamental strength and continued resilience in the global beer category helped AB InBev to deliver better-than-expected results in the third quarter. Additionally, the company’s investment behind B2B platforms, e-commerce channels and digital marketing has accelerated in the past few months, which has been boosting growth. However, the company’s third-quarter top and bottom lines fell year over year on adverse impacts of pandemic. Higher cost of sales is also concerning.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of BUD opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a PE ratio of -145.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,365 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

