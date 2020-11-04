JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€63.00” Price Target for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 25.76% from the company’s previous close.

ZAL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €76.33 ($89.80).

Shares of ZAL opened at €84.86 ($99.84) on Wednesday. Zalando SE has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.55.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

