Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €170.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HNR1. Barclays set a €126.20 ($148.47) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €149.55 ($175.94).

Hannover Rück SE has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €130.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €142.50.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

