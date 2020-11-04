Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €100.00 by Baader Bank

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) received a €100.00 ($117.65) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €76.33 ($89.80).

Get Zalando SE (ZAL.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €84.86 ($99.84) on Wednesday. Zalando SE has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €80.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.55.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.