Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LMNR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.78 million, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $43,627.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,740 shares in the company, valued at $959,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Limoneira by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter valued at $426,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Limoneira in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

