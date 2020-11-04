Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

MLCO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.60 to $18.70 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CLSA downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.07.

MLCO opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.31 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 28.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 351,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 77,721 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,419,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,694 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 799,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,811,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,662,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

