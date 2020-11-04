PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCTEL designs, develops, and delivers wireless solutions. PCTEL’s products include wireless local area network software products that simplify installation, roaming, Internet access and billing. Its subsidiary, DTI, designs, develops and distributes software-defined receivers and receiver-based products that measure, monitor and optimize the performance of cellular and Wi-Fi networks. . MAXRAD designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes innovative antenna solutions that facilitate and simplify wireless communications. “

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTI opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $96.18 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PCTEL will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PCTEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 395,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 110,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PCTEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 69,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCTEL in the second quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCTEL (PCTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.