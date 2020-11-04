LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Shares of LXU opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $64.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LSB Industries by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 182.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 31,490 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LSB Industries by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 132,900 shares during the period. 37.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

